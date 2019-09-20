Ask Susan Moreland what she thinks about the future of health care careers and she has a ready reply.
“It’s a hot field,” she said in a press release. “Birth and death. It’s never going to go away. I highly recommend going into health care.”
Moreland is the new dean of the School of Nursing, Health Science and Public Safety at Colorado Mountain College.
She is responsible for nine programs: nursing, nurse aide, paramedic, emergency medical technician, veterinary technology, fire science, criminal justice, paralegal and Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Last year, CMC implemented a new academic structure by establishing eight deans who oversee seven collegewide schools (or academic subject areas) as well as the area of academic support. The eight deans work with each of the campuses to ensure academic quality is consistent throughout the college’s 54 associate degrees, five bachelor’s degrees and 77 certificates.
“At the same time, all programs must address the unique needs and demands of each mountain community across CMC’s 12,000-square-mile service area,” said Dr. Kathryn Regjo, the college’s vice president for academic affairs.
Based in Glenwood Springs, Moreland oversees the health care and public safety programs at all of CMC’s campuses and online.
“The structure is very strategic,” Moreland said. “The school deans are able to support our campuses, our campus deans and our assistant deans of instruction.”
Among Moreland’s priorities is making health care education available to more students.
“We have tons of qualified people we’re turning away,” she said, noting that only a finite number of spots are available for each class of nurses. CMC Steamboat Springs will offer an associate degree in nursing on campus starting in January, as well as an online bachelor’s in nursing.
Steamboat will join two other CMC campuses, at Breckenridge and Spring Valley, which offer both nursing degrees, allowing the college to serve more students.
Moreland said she wants to give more high school students opportunities to complete their health care prerequisites and be able to test whether a health care career is right for them.
“High school is a perfect time to see if you really are suited for medical office work rather than, say, be a phlebotomist dealing with blood. We want them to find that out,” she said.
