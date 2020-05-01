Buena Vista – Buena Vista School District Superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday the district “will do everything we can to have graduation at the football stadium on May 23.”
Yates discussed the plan to have a ceremony of some kind for the 2020 graduating class during Monday’s school board meeting.
It would be one of the first, if not the first, public gathering in Chaffee County following the period of drastic self-isolation measures to prevent spread of COVID-19.
“It hasn’t happened yet. We have not had large gatherings. It will be the first event where people come together,” Yates said.
She said the district is working with Chaffee County Public Health on planning the event.
“We can do it one of two ways: It easily fits if our students and staff sit in the stands, and then families would be in the football field. We could make some kind of square where four people could fit in that square, and then there would be 6 feet between,” Yates said.
“If you flip-flopped it and had families in the stands, we would have to extend where some families would have to stand next to our stands. We could bring other stands in, but it’s really expensive. … I think it would end up being nine families who would need to bring their own chairs and sit on the lawn.”
In the latter scenario, Yates suggested that each of the graduating seniors would be seated in rows facing each other on the track, allowing for ample social distance. Diplomas would be sitting on a table where graduates could pick them up.
“It will be hard. Masks will be required,” Yates said. “We can do some things like if you don’t want to wear a mask, you’re welcome to join, but you can’t join in the stadium. We’ll broadcast it.”
Yates said that, in a conference call with district superintendents, Gov. Jared Polis was asked whether districts should postpone their graduation ceremonies. Polis said no, she said.
“The first he sees a traditional graduation could happen would be, at earliest, in the fall,” Yates said.
“We’re going to make this a great celebration for our students. We just have to be open to the possibility that something could happen with this virus and we’re back in more restrictions,” she said.
Also at the board meeting, district Finance Director Janice Martin said the Supper Support program had brought in more than $36,000 to the district.
“In fact, we got another $6,000 in today,” Martin said. “It’s amazing how supportive the community’s been.”
Martin’s count does not include money raised for the program through its GoFundMe page, which has raised $22,790 from 119 donors.
Martin said the district had paid out more than $15,000 to restaurants through the program as well.
“It’s such a great program the way we’re able to support families and restaurants at the same time,” she said.
A collaborative effort involving the Buena Vista School District, Cornerstone Church head of administration and BV pastor Leslie Quilico and Eddie Sandoval, owner and chef at the Asian Palate, Supper Support uses its funds to pay a restaurant to cook dinners for families in need, which are distributed at lunchtime along with daily lunches the school district provides.
Yates said the program would continue to provide meals through May.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.