by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – About 10 people attended the Buena Vista school board’s special meeting Monday for a 30-minute meet and greet with board members ahead of the upcoming election cycle.
Aug. 7 is the first day for interested candidates to pick up packets for the Nov. 5 election. Petitions will be due by Aug. 28.
Five of the seven seats on the board will be up for grabs this November. All but one of the seats will be four-year terms. One will be a two-year term.
Three of the seats will represent the district at large, while one seat will represent voting District A to the north of Buena Vista and another would represent District B to the east.
Board President Suzette Hachmann and Secretary Nancy Best said that they would be seeking re-election.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.