Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited is seeking applications until Aug. 1 for the newly established Fred Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship and other chapter scholarships.
The scholarships are for students majoring in aquatic biology, water quality, ecology or related fields who are entering their junior year in college, although the last requirement may be waived for especially strong applicants, according to a press release.
Applicants must be Colorado residents, with preference given to residents in the Upper Arkansas Valley. Scholarship amount is typically $3,000 per semester and is paid to the recipient’s college on behalf of the recipient.
Rasmussen, a founding member of Collegiate Peaks Chapter, died Jan. 17 at age 94. He was an educator and teacher who worked on a national high school biology curriculum and developed the Trout Unlimited Stream Explorer program for middle school children.
He was a member of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter’s Scholarship Committee, helping to provide financial aid to more than 40 students with majors in aquatic biology, water quality and environmental studies.
The scholarships are funded though individual donations and the chapter’s fundraising efforts, including the Caddis Festival.
Applicants should send a one-page letter of introduction detailing their background, interests, related work experiences and future professional goals; a letter of recommendation from an academic advisor or professor; and a college transcript to Scholarship Committee, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 1081, Salida, CO 81201.
Donations to the Fred Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship may be sent to the same address, made payable to Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, with a note indicating the donation is for the Fred Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship.
For more information about the chapter’s scholarship programs, contact Barbara Plake, Scholarship Committee chair, at 719-221-5196.
