Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its September students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Sophie Haynes
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parents: Clint and Emily Haynes.
Nominating teacher: Leslie Garrity.
Comments: Sophie is a delight to have in class. Her smile is like having a little piece of sunshine in our classroom. Sophie is very conscientious about her work and always tries to do her best. She is also always willing to help others. Sophie is a very reliable and responsible student. It is a joy to have Sophie in my class.
Matthew Haggard
Salida Middle School sixth-grader.
Parents: Kenneth Haggard, Krystal Tio.
Nominating teacher: Jean Dyer.
Comments: Matthew works hard as a student and a citizen. He seeks out ways to be helpful in the classroom.
Caroline Wooddell
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parents: Will and Karry Wooddell.
Nominating teachers: Seventh-grade core team.
Comments: Caroline exemplifies leadership qualities. She is kind to her classmates, polite and responsible. She smiles and laughs easily, accepts challenges and offers assistance to those in need. Her positive outlook is contagious, and she can be counted on as a leader and role model in class.
Connor McConathy
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Adam and Tracy McConathy.
Nominating teachers: Julie Bright, Heather Eagen, Tara Lauterbach and Amy Tressler.
Comments: Connor is an active and positive member of the classroom. He engages in the lessons and volunteers answers to the class. Connor is always chipper and optimistic. He advocates for himself and is a responsible student if he has been absent. Connor is a leader by example and is an exceptional role model for other students.
Bryson Garrett
Salida High School freshman.
Parent: Melissa Arnold.
Nominating teacher: Cristina McNeirney.
Comments: Bryson is exceptionally positive, works hard, excels and is a great citizen to all.
Aaron Morgan
Salida High School sophomore.
Parents: Letitia and Troy Morgan.
Nominating teacher: Britt Searles.
Comments: Aaron is a calm and thoughtful student. He does his work diligently, contributes to the class discussions in a way that moves ideas forward and is kind to those around him.
Ripley Judd
Salida High School junior.
Parents: Paige and Joe Judd.
Nominating teacher: Jodi Lynn DeMoss.
Comments: Ripley’s innate curiosity and academically inquiring mind inspires students and staff alike. She challenges herself in ways beyond the norm. She’s a true pleasure to teach.
Melena Vanderford
Salida High School senior.
Parent: Mindy Vanderford.
Nominating teacher: Audrey Gamache.
Comments: Melena is exceptional, thoughtful and driven. She is reflective and often leads class discussion in a mature, responsible way. Melena considers varying viewpoints and is kind to her classmates. She’s also introspective and continuously trying to improve both academically and personally. She’s a joy to have as a student.
