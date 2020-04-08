by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Colorado Mountain College board of trustees approved David Armstrong as non-voting board liaison for the Salida district and a full tuition waiver for students for the 2020 summer term at their board meeting Monday.
Armstrong, founder of First Crop, Inc., chaired the Friends of Salida Schools campaign to bring Salida into the CMC district.
He has served on many local boards including Pinto Barn, Rotary Club and Chaffee County United Soccer Club as well as being a member of the Salida School District Accountability Committee.
He will represent Salida and Poncha Springs and work in support of official representation provided by board member Bob Hartzell, who currently represents Lake County and Salida as a voting member through December 2021 and may apply for a second term from January 2022-December 2023.
He said he was interested in taking on the role to continue the work on educational performance in the area, built during the last 10 years and to address work force needs, continuing education opportunities and low income options for high school graduates to continue their educational path.
He said he hopes CMC’s presence will help to create sustainable wage jobs and a trained work force, especially in construction, hospitality and healthcare, and bring business into the area, knowing that resource exists.
The trustees also voted unanimously to pass along all $1.6 million the college expects to receive in federal stimulus dollars using the funds to students and local businesses and workers.
The college will use the funds to waive tuition, books and fees for three categories of students during the summer 2020 academic term, and to put into place other initiatives to help individuals and small businesses that have been impacted by measures related to COVID-19.
The program, “CMC Responds: Today, Tomorrow, Together,” will apply to the summer 2020 academic term and will be available to all in-district students, all continuing in-state students and all residents who were employed by a mountain employer in March, according to a message from Matt Gianneschi, CMC chief operation officer and chief of staff.
The program will apply to ESL and GED students.
Salida High School students are eligible to benefit from the program and may enroll at no cost; however, they will still need guidance from counselors to determine if the courses they select will also apply to high school graduation requirements.
“CMC is investing in the communities that have supported us since we started nearly 55 years ago,” said Patty Theobald, president of the CMC Board of Trustees.
“Our board and college leadership want to do this by passing along nearly $2 million in federal funds and internal savings, to directly help our economy get back on its feet. As educators and supporters of our local businesses, we know that education is a powerful economic driver that can help us today and tomorrow, working together to bounce back,” she said.
In addition to tuition waivers for the distance-only summer semester, the CMC Responds initiative includes:
• Extending (starting in fall 2020) the President’s Scholarship to students who have graduated from local high schools since 2017 and extending the deadline for current high school seniors to July 31
• Donating all available personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and clinics
• Making CMC facilities available where they might be needed during this health crisis
• Activating the No Barriers Fund in the CMC Foundation to support students facing financial hardship that prevents them from staying in school
• Making tutoring services available to help local parents with home schooling
• Distributing donated laptops to students who need them
• Providing internet service to students and families without broadband access
• Offering complimentary business consulting/training for local businesses affected by the pandemic.
Many students from CMC district high schools left the region to attend college, but have been forced home due to the pandemic, the release stated.
These students can continue their studies at CMC if returning to their previous campuses proves impossible.
“Over the past three weeks, the nation’s economy has been turned on its head due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CHC President Carrie Besnet Hauser.
“Nearly every business across our mountain resort communities, including the region’s largest employers, has been shuttered. The impacts of this upheaval will be detrimental to our local businesses and residents, without whom CMC would not exist. So, we consider this a reinvestment into our local communities with the hope it will contribute to a speedier recovery.”
Hauser also authorized the college to award “President’s Scholarships” to students who graduated from local high schools over the past three years.
Trustees also heard that additional sources of financial aid can cover living expenses for students.
This includes assistance from the CMC Foundation, which recently earmarked $100,000 for its No Barriers Fund and is distributing $1.2 million in donor-supported scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Fund Sueños remains available for individuals who don’t qualify for federal financial aid.
For students with limited access to computers or internet service, CMC can assist.
The CMC Foundation is raising funds for student laptops; to help, please go to: cmcfoundation.org/give.
Forms and more information are available at coloradomtn.edu/CMCResponds.
