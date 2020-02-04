Salida Montessori Charter School recently learned from Annie’s Homegrown that it received a $3,000 Grants for Gardens award to use for the school’s garden.
Annie’s is a California company that makes products using organic ingredients.
Concerning the Grants for Gardens program, the company’s website states, “We believe that showing future generations how sustainable food is grown can change their lives. Connecting kids to gardens helps them to start thinking more holistically about their food, their communities and the planet.”
Karen Fortier, Salida Montessori garden coordinator and Children’s House teacher, said, “Last year, through funding from Salida Soup, bake sales and parent volunteer hours, we were able to build the basic infrastructure of our school garden.
“This generous grant from Annie’s will help our garden continue to grow, and our students will receive the benefits of hands-on lessons, activities and delicious, healthy food.
“We are so grateful we were chosen as an Annie’s Grants for Gardens recipient,” she said.
She applied for the grant last year, but Jon Orris, head of school, said a glitch at Annie’s meant it was reviewed and approved in this year’s grant cycle.
Gardening is integrated into the school’s program, allowing students to enjoy food they harvest from the garden in their classrooms.
Students get to help choose what will be planted in their gardens.
“The students are fully involved in the garden process, Orris said.
