Central Colorado Humanists announced it has awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and four $750 continuing scholarships to last year’s recipients toward their sophomore year of college.
The organization said in a press release that it received twice as many applications as in previous years.
Scholarship winners are:
Finley Petit, Salida High School, who will attend University of Colorado-Boulder or University of California-Santa Barbara.
Madison Patch, Salida High School, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Amelia Tonnesen, Cotopaxi High School, University of Northern Colorado.
Logan Arthur Trenkle, Buena Vista High School, Colorado School of Mines.
Bowman A. Russell, Salida High School, University of Colorado-Boulder.
Jack William Wiswell, Buena Vista High School, Western Colorado University.
James Gabriel, Buena Vista High School, Colorado School of Mines.
Rebecca Ogden, Buena Vista High School, Colorado Mesa University.
Alternate: Ella Barnett, Salida High School, Colorado State University.
Continuing recipients are Brooke Beasley, Colorado Mesa University; Addison Bright, University of Alabama-Huntsville; Mirabelle Riley, University of Colorado-Boulder; and Elizabeth Madison Wiswell, Fort Lewis College.
Central Colorado Humanists funded the scholarships with $11,000 raised through an annual yard sale, community events and member donations.
