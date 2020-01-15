Dr. Tiffany Rhodes, gynecologist at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, will present information on human papilloma virus (HPV) at a Lunch & Learn session at noon today at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
HPV is linked to cervical cancer, and Rhodes will describe how the two are related and how HPV can be prevented, a press release stated.
