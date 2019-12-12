Crest Academy students in Salida are building websites for two local businesses, and we are very excited about this project. Our students have been hired as web designers for Fun Street Family Arcade and Salida Carpentry.
Workforce readiness is the direction education is heading across the country, and Colorado is leading the pack in preparing students for careers beyond school.
When we were in high school, not that long ago, and we first started teaching in our school district, our education system was guiding students toward college readiness.
With today’s shift in focus, we see the vision Karen Lundberg had in founding The Crest Academy: to prepare students with rigorous academic and, most importantly, soft skills, or what might be referred to as cross-sector skills where students are expected to speak to adults and solve problems in our community.
John Spencer and A.J. Juliani wrote in their book “Empower,” “Our job is not to prepare students for something; our job is to help students prepare themselves for anything.”
Communication and technology change so rapidly that we have to teach our students to be problem solvers, critical thinkers, creative geniuses and flexible colleagues in order to prepare them for all that may lie ahead. One way we teach these skills is through career pathway exploration and practice.
In our Inquiry class we integrate multiple subjects to teach students skills like collaboration and design thinking. Through these methods, students leave our school able to talk about data, to organize their ideas, to present their findings formally and to communicate effectively with an authentic audience.
Students are working in IT web teams and are designing websites for the two local small businesses. Working with Scotty Hughes at Fun Street Family Arcade and Benjamin Hall of Salida Carpentry, students are experiencing the professional-client relationship and are performing a real-world task that will have a lasting impact on their community.
Through this authentic model, students are empowered to show their creativity and ingenuity while learning about the IT field and client relations.
Samantha Bahn and Deb Bass O’Brien are Crest Academy teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.