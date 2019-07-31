Moore graduates
Austin Moore of Salida recently graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Moore earned a master of science degree in finance, according to a press release.
Rochovitz named to dean’s list
Kristyn Rochovitz of Buena Vista recently was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of classes and achieve a 3.5 or higher grade-point average, according to a press release.
Kreski named to dean’s list
Natalie Kreski of Salida recently was named to the dean’s list at the Anderson College of Business at Regis University.
A 2016 Salida High School graduate, Kreski will be a senior during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release.
