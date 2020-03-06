Order Sons of Italy in America, Christoforo Colombo Lodge No. 1309 recently announced its $500 Sons of Italy Italian Heritage Scholarship available to Salida School District high school seniors.
The organization offers the scholarship every spring to a graduate of Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy to be used to continue their education in college or at a trade school.
Richard Leavitt, who made the announcement, said last year no one applied for the scholarship. The organization wanted to make sure the public knew about its availability this year.
Leavitt said the scholarship is available to any Salida senior who can show any Italian heritage, however small.
“They don’t have to be 100 percent Italian,” said Leavitt.
The money comes from various fundraisers held by the group.
Order Sons of Italy in America, Cristoforo Colombo Lodge No. 1309 was originally started in Salida in 1924.
Leavitt said a few years ago the club was reactivated and now encourages non-Italians to join.
The club meets every second Saturday at Granzella Hall, 450 Palmer St.
Scholarship applications are available from the Salida High School counselor’s office and are due April 1.
For more information contact Leavitt at 719-539-8990.
