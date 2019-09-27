The 2019 Arkansas Valley Livestock Symposium will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 with coffee and check-in at the Otero Junior College student center banquet room, 1802 Colorado Ave., La Junta.
The symposium, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., features speakers on a variety of topics of interest to livestock producers, including the presentation “Colorado is #BetterWithBeef” and a panel discussion, “Challenges for Local Ranchers,” according to a press release.
Admission is free, but attendees should RSVP for lunch at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egf0pgsbf06e4322&oseq=&c=&ch=.
For more information, contact Kellee Mitchell with the Colorado Livestock Association at 970-378-0500 or kmitchell@coloradolivestock.org.
