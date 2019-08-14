Organizers of the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship announced this year’s applications must be turned in to Salida Council for the Arts by Tuesday.
The scholarships are designed to fund individuals who want to “share their artistic skills and knowledge by teaching community members in classes or workshops,” according to a press release.
Six to 10 applicants will be awarded funding to provide free community classes for all ages.
Applications can be found at salidacouncilforthearts.org/passion-to-learn.
For general information about the scholarship and application process, call Ken Brandon at 719-539-7443.
To become a scholarship sponsor or to donate items for the Boddy Jam silent auction, call Barbara Ewing at 719-207-3262.
