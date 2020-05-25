The Colorado High School Activities Association has convened a specialized task force to discuss the return of athletics and activities.
The CHSAA Resocialization Task Force will begin meeting in June. It will consist of educational leaders representing all levels of administration, classification and state geography; CHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory members; and CHSAA board members and staff.
The purpose of the task force is to explore options on if, when and how activities and athletics can resume for Colorado high schools.
“My goal, and that of the CHSAA staff, is to remain laser focused on the next steps for resuming CHSAA programs in a safe, educational environment while mitigating operational efficiencies to reduce financial stressors for our membership,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in an email sent to schools last week.
The Resocialization Task Force will not be pressured to commit to definitive dates or timelines but is assembled to provide guidance to the association that is consistent with federal and state mandates.
The group will examine multiple questions, including whether students need to be fully engaged with in-person learning before the association resumes activities and athletics.
Other questions are:
Should CHSAA consider offering some activities if federal, state, medical and safety guidelines can be met at the local and association level?
Should CHSAA consider moving some activities to later start dates and consider extending the end of the season further than the traditional calendar?
Should CHSAA consider adjusting some activities to be conducted earlier or later than their traditional season?
What safety measures need to be in place to resume specific and/or all activities?
“Adjusting to the unimaginable impact that the pandemic has had on education and high school athletics will allow us to think outside the box and emerge as stronger leaders for our students and programs across the state of Colorado,” Blanford-Green said.
