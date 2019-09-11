Avery-Parsons Elementary School in Buena Vista will host a volunteer training session for new and returning school volunteers at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the school library, 516 E Main St.
Attendees do not need to RSVP but should enter the front doors of the building and proceed to the library, according to a press release.
Volunteers are needed for a variety of school activities, some involving direct work with students and some providing clerical support for the school.
To become an approved volunteer for the 2019-2020 school year, prospective volunteers must fill out an application packet, pass a background check and attend the new required training led by interim Principal Judy Lynn and instructional coach Emily Madler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.