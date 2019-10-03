Salida school bus drivers are most valuable players, and they have the award to prove it.
Jim Burnett, executive vice president and chief development officer of ServiceWear Apparel in Nashville, Tennessee, presented the Workwear MVP 2019 national award to Salida School District Transportation Director Evalyn Parks and her crew at a ceremony Tuesday at the district bus barn.
Burnett said the award was created to “shine a light on those unsung heroes in public service that far too often do not get the recognition they so well deserve.”
Salida school bus drivers were nominated by Parks in a letter in which she said they “work tirelessly to ensure safe transportation from home to school, school to home and various sports and field trips that take them all across the state in all types of weather, traffic and road conditions.
“They are the first thing your students see in the morning and the last they see at night. They all try to get to know each and every student and parent so everyone is comfortable knowing the student is safe.
“The pay is not the best, but the job is rewarding. Most drivers are mothers, fathers and some are grandparents of the students in the school district. This allows them to be able to go to their students’ sport and field functions.
“The drivers are here early in the morning to pre-trip their bus, ensuring they have safe rides and warming them up for the cold mornings.
“I am nominating the school bus drivers of Salida District R-32-J because they are hardworking, with soft hearts, who care for the students, staff and all those who board their buses,” wrote Parks.
Burnett said for all those reasons, the Salida school bus drivers embody exactly what was in mind when the company created the award.
Along with the award came $1,000 in work apparel for the drivers and a $1,000 check.
Parks said part of the money was used to purchase additional jackets for the drivers and the remainder will be spent on a staff Christmas party.
Burnett said the process for determining the recipient of the award included the nominations, a nationwide vote to narrow the field down to finalists, and then a committee determined the winner.
Salida school board member Jeff Post said it was a huge honor for the district Transportation Department to receive national recognition from the organization.
“It says a lot for the pride of the drivers and folks who protect kids while they are riding around,” Post said.
The award ceremony was followed by a cookout luncheon to celebrate.
