Central Colorado Humanist remind college-bound high school seniors in Chaffee County that applications for the group’s scholarships are due by March 31.
Scholarships are open to graduating seniors from Salida High School, Buena Vista High School, students in nontraditional programs as well as home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college or university full time next fall, a press release stated.
Applicants should have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) submitted by each applicant.
Scholarship award recipients will be announced at the respective high schools’ awards assemblies in May.
Several scholarships of $1,000 or more are available, and CCH scholarship recipients are eligible for and encouraged to apply for an additional scholarship after completion of their first semester in college to help them meet expenses for their sophomore year.
Last year, CCH awarded eight scholarships of $1,000 or more.
Applications are available for download at centralcoloradohumanists.org.
