by Mountain Mail Staff
Salida Montessori Charter School recently announced that it received a Colorado Creative Industries and Think 360 Arts Colorado Arts Partnership (CAP) Grant.
CAP Grants support Colorado schools in innovation and creativity in arts in education programs, according to a press release.
They support Colorado artists and arts education organizations through collaboration with schools.
Salida Montessori Charter School was one of 13 schools statewide to receive a CAP Grant during the recent grant cycle.
The school, which became an international peace site in August, will use the funding for a production by seventh- and eighth-graders in spring with the theme of peace and social justice.
The public performance will feature a comedy and improvisation showcase of original scenes and skits created by students to be followed by a talk-back with the community.
Tina Gramann, Salida Montessori art and drama teacher, said, “We are honored to have been selected for this project by Colorado Creative Industries and Think 360 Arts CAP Grants.”
“Middle school students are very much aware of the social and cultural issues happening around them. This will be an opportunity for students to share their voice and create a space for dialogue,” she said.
“The students are excited to use the all-encompassing genre of theater arts, but especially comedy and improvisation, to share their acute perspectives with their community.”
