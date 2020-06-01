Claire Carlson didn’t get to compete for Cotopaxi High School on the track this year, but she’ll get to continue her athletic career at the next level when school resumes.
The 2020 Cotopaxi graduate recently signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field for Adams State University in Alamosa. She also plans on playing volleyball for the Grizzlies.
“Claire is one of the most humble, hardworking athletes that I have had the honor of coaching,” Cotopaxi track coach Mike Brown said. “I am saddened by the fact that I was unable to see her try and achieve all of her goals this year. She has improved each year and has set her goals high. In my heart I know that she would have achieved them.
“As Claire moves on to the next level, I know that she will make her coaches proud of her effort and hard work, as she did with the coaches at Cotopaxi. I cannot wait to see her compete again.”
While competing for the Lady Pirates, Carlson broke Cotopaxi’s school record in the triple jump twice with her longest leaps totaling 33 feet, 11.5 inches.
She qualified for state three years in a row in the triple jump as well as the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, 4x100-meter relay and 4x200-meter relay.
Last year at the state meet, Carlson made it onto the podium four times, placing third in the long jump (16-3), fourth in the triple jump (33-7), fourth in the 4x100 and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.23 seconds).
Carlson also competed in volleyball and basketball for the Lady Pirates and is a member of the U19 national raft racing team that was slated to compete in the world championships in China this summer.
Carlson was also a member of both the National Honor Society and Cotopaxi Student Council.
“I have gone to Cotopaxi School ever since preschool, and I have loved every moment there,” Carlson said. “I love the small community. It has given me the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with everyone, especially my coaches. I’d like to thank all my coaches and everyone else at Cotopaxi for their support and guidance throughout the years.”
“It has been a pleasure coaching Claire for the last three years,” Cotopaxi track coach Amber Canterbury said. “I’m excited for her to go on to the next level. Her strong work ethic and drive to excel will serve her well.”
