Salidan Grady Petit is the first recipient of the Fred Rasmussen Memorial Scholarship awarded by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
The scholarship was created in 2019 in memory of Fred Rasmussen, a local environmental enthusiast and educator, according to a press release.
Petit is a junior majoring in environmental studies while also pursuing a commission in the U.S. Army as an ROTC cadet at Kansas University.
Petit said he invests a significant portion of his time to both learn and educate others about trout and aquatic biology. Previously, he received a Trout Unlimited scholarship to attend the 2018 TU Youth Camp near Gunnison, where he learned about aquatic biology, fish anatomy and Colorado water rights.
He has shared that knowledge through work with a number of local organizations. One such group was Salida Boy Scout Troop 60, helping them earn a fishing merit badge and attending several campouts where the scouts backpacked and fished.
At KU, Petit takes classes in environment ethics, policy, law and ecology. He said his favorite class was environmental law because he learned about the Clean Water Act and how that applies to trout fisheries.
Rasmussen was a founding member of Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and created curriculum about ecology and water quality for middle school students, now offered through the Stream Explorers program, which is sponsored by Trout Unlimited and offered locally by Collegiate Peaks Chapter.
Another Salida resident, Kori Davis, received a Trout Unlimited scholarship awarded by Collegiate Peaks Chapter. Davis is a junior majoring in environment engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.
An avid outdoors lover, Davis said she enjoys fishing, rafting, swimming and simply experiencing Colorado rivers and lakes. She is interested in pursuing a career in watershed protection or steam restoration.
To qualify for a Trout Unlimited Scholarship offered by Collegiate Peaks Chapter, applicants must be a Colorado resident and have completed two years of a college program in aquatic biology, water quality, ecology or related fields. Students from Chaffee County are given preference, all things being equal.
Applications for the spring semester are due Jan. 5 and should be sent to Scholarship Committee, Collegiate Peaks Chapter Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 1081, Salida, CO 81201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.