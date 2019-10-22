Three European students are spending the 2019-2020 school year attending Salida High School as exchange students.
Sebastian Niehoff of Osmabrück, Germany, Juan Rigo Salas of Mallorca, Spain, and Agulin Brunel of Paris, France, have settled into the school routine at SHS and have had a chance to make a few discoveries about Salida, America and themselves.
They all said their introduction to Salida was a surprise because people were so welcoming and friendly, which they said isn’t always the case for foreign students visiting their home countries, where people are more reserved.
The three have gone in for sports activities at SHS this fall, with Niehoff on the football team, Rigo Salas playing soccer and Brunel competing with the Salida Racing high school mountain bike team.
Both Niehoff and Rigo Salas have older brothers who also did exchange programs and wanted to experience a different culture for themselves.
Rigo Salas’ brother spent his year abroad in Salida, and some of his friends came to stay in Mallorca during the summer, so he already knew some people when he came here.
He also knew Maggie Falcone, who teaches English to second-language learners and oversees the exchange students at Salida schools.
Brunel had no experience with a study-abroad program but wanted to go somewhere he could become more proficient in English.
Living in a small city is a new experience for all three young men. All three come from larger metropolitan areas.
Niehoff said it is cool, yet confusing that everybody seems to know each other and says hello to everyone.
“I’m not used to it,” he said.
Rigo Salas said he is excited to be in an area that is so close to a ski area.
“It’s minutes away, which is crazy,” he said.
Brunel said he had no expectations when he came here, but it’s great to have so many outdoor activities, like skiing in the winter.
The boys said most of their knowledge of the United States came from movies, geography classes and world history classes.
Rigo Salas joked the U.S. is “too big,” because it takes so long to go anywhere, compared to Europe where it is possible to be in a different country in a few hours by car.
Niehoff said the funniest thing he’s experienced is Americans trying to pronounce German words.
All three speak English and had classes in English in school, the language having been advised by their parents.
Niehoff said he’s also learned a lot by watching movies on Netflix, and his mom is fluent in English, French and Spanish.
All three young men live with local host families. The adjustment to life in a new family hasn’t been too hard and they fit in pretty well, although some rules are stricter than at home, like having a curfew and rules regarding cellphones and grades, which have taken some getting used to.
Brunel said, “I like my family.”
“They’re like my normal family,” said Rigo Salas.
Niehoff said he felt welcomed by his host family, and the food is great.
They miss a few things from home.
Brunel said he misses friends and family and having his usual baguette for breakfast.
Rigo Salas said he misses the food back home.
Niehoff said he doesn’t miss anything in particular. He said his parents raised him to be able to be on his own.
All three said they keep in contact with their family and friends back home.
They all said when they go back home they thought they would miss Salida and would want to come back to the area in the future.
