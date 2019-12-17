Salida Sunrise Rotary Club announced in a press release Wednesday it has selected seven Salida residents to receive scholarships in the club’s fall scholarship cycle.
Susan Wadsworth, an agricultural business student at the University of Wyoming, has received the Salida Sunrise Rotary Lee Sohl Scholarship.
Claire Zwaan, a doctoral student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus will receive the Salida Sunrise Rotary Christopher Tucker Scholarship.
Salida Sunrise Rotary Scholarships will also be awarded to Abigail Albright, a pediatric nursing student at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; Bari Beasley, an environmental science and adventure education student at Prescott College; Kyler Weaver, a Colorado State University-Pueblo nursing student; Domenico Marinucci, a recreation and outdoor education student at Western Colorado University; and Keegan Piencikowski, a December high school graduate who will study at Universal Technical Institute to become a master technician in the automotive industry.
The scholarship money will be sent to colleges and universities for the spring 2020 semester.
Since 2014 Salida Sunrise Rotary has awarded $74,875 in scholarships to students within the Salida School District.
Money for the scholarships comes from Salida Sunrise Rotary events such as the Chaffee Home and Garden Show in spring and the Lucky Duck Race in late summer.
