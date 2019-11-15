The Board of Education of Salida School District R-32-J announced it has two vacancies on the board following the Nov. 5 election.
In accordance with state law, the board declared a vacancy in director District 1 and director District 5 at its meeting Tuesday, according to a press release.
The board outlined the timeline and requirements:
• Anyone interested in the positions can send an application to the Board of Education, c/o Board Secretary Brandy Coscarella, with a statement of interest and qualifications by Dec. 4.
• The board will interview prospective candidates Dec. 10 at a public meeting.
• To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must live in the director district that the applicant is seeking (i.e., District 1 or District 5) and must have been a registered elector of the Salida School District for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the date of appointment.
• The appointee(s) will serve until the next regular school biennial election in November 2021.
Interested candidates must complete an application that consists of a letter of interest, resume and a list of three references.
The application must be received in the office of the secretary to the Board of Education by 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Application packets are to be turned in to Brandy Coscarella, school board secretary, 349 E. Ninth St., Salida, CO 81201.
The board plans to make the appointments to fill the vacancies at its Dec. 10 regular meeting.
