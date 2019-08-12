Salida High School graduate Ellie Richardson recently was selected to be an Ashbrook Scholar at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
The Ashbrook Scholar Program is an honors program for undergraduates majoring in political science, history or political economy and is administered by the nonprofit Ashbrook Center, according to a press release.
The honor comes with a minimum $2,000 scholarship to attend the university.
Students selected also will have “private conversations with distinguished visiting scholars and public figures, participate in internships tailored to their interests and take part in seminars taught using the Socratic method,” the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.