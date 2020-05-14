The Salida school board and Superintendent David Blackburn began mulling some of the difficult decisions they will have to make about next year’s budget Tuesday during a virtual board meeting.
The board will vote on the budget at a special meeting May 28.
Blackburn said 10 days ago the state was expecting a $2 billion shortfall, but the forecast has jumped to $3.5 billion since then. He estimated a 10 percent cut for the district as a result, equating to a roughly $1.15 million shortfall.
To address the shortfall, Blackburn recommended taking a stable approach to next year’s budget, looking for one-time cuts. As an example, he mentioned the district sets aside $60,000 per year so it can buy a new school bus every two years. Based on the condition of the fleet, he said that’s one thing that could possibly be cut next year.
Under the stable budget, the plan would be to maintain all staffing.
Blackburn also talked about what a conservative approach would look like, which could include layoffs as a solution for recurring deficits.
The board signaled support for taking a stable approach.
The district also has $1.8 million in reserves, and Blackburn said it is better positioned than most districts he’s spoken to.
In other business the board and faculty discussed how distance learning has been going, end-of-year activities and state mandates, and the board voted on three action items.
Amy Ward, director of academics, talked about what has and hasn’t been working since schools have switched to online education.
“We flipped the switch overnight, so it’s been a lot of trial and error,” Ward said.
Some things that work include providing resources, technology and food to students and families; engaging most families; supporting teachers; virtual home visits; PE/gym have been popular and well attended; designing distance learning and balancing rigor and engagement; and communication.
She said Google classroom has been working for older students, in fourth grade and up, but younger students have done better on other platforms or with packets.
Virtual learning proving difficult for little kids was one item identified as not working, as well as connectivity and families without daycare.
While most students have been engaged online, Blackburn noted that 200-300 kids aren’t being engaged. “We have to shrink that number down to make it manageable,” he said.
To help students who haven’t been engaged and others, the board unanimously voted to allocate $50,000 for summer school.
The board also approved an application for Head Start COVID-19 relief funds to support summer school and one-time needs.
The third action item, which the board also approved unanimously, was a resolution to refinance the 2012 Longfellow Elementary bonds. The refinance will be basically structured as a loan and, at current rates, will save taxpayers money. Once the board signs its contract, it will have a 30-day window to find a rate.
Blackburn spoke about state standardized testing mandates and teacher evaluation mandates, suggesting there’s now a window to possibly reduce some regulations, at least for now.
“We want our kids to get our first energy and the statehouse to get our last energy,” he said.
To get some closure for the academic year, local schools are planning some end-of-year activities.
At the Early Childcare Center, staff will stand around the building with bubble makers and signs while kids drive by from 5:15-6:15 p.m. today.
Longfellow staff is putting together a slideshow for the kids, which includes staff members holding up signs. Principal Charles McKenna said they’re also putting together the route for a parade around town.
The middle school hasn’t finalized its plans. Principal Will Wooddell said they want their send-off to be meaningful but also didn’t want to put any parents out.
Principal Jill Davis said Crest Academy is planning a send-off for its eighth-graders but hasn’t picked a date. She said they also plan to put up some sort of display outside the building.
Salida High School Principal Tami Thompson said they plan on joining the senior graduating parade around town with teachers at the back. The graduation parade will start at the high school at 10 a.m. May 23 and zigzag down E, F, G and H streets, Poncha Boulevard and return to the school on D Street. Blackburn said they still hope to hold a delayed graduation July 18 at the stadium.
