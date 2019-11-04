Salida Middle School officials recently announced the honor roll for the first quarter.
Fifth-grade regular honor roll: Tao Adams, Isaac Cao, Mikaela Elvin, John Fast, Kai Myers, Reagan Osness, Orion Post, Dilon Roberts, Lillie Schultz, Kaivohn Seidl, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, Nevaeh Talley, Karsyn Thorpe, Maddox Tolsma, Devin Walters, Gracie Webster and Kylee Wilson.
Fifth-grade honor roll of distinction: Jack Baker, Hazel Brown, Skya Gorby, June Hamilton, Sophie Haynes, Kaitlyn Jones, Sabine Juarez, Declan McQueen, Amelie Patton, Lucille Roberts, Maggie Sandell, Ari Schuchman and Lev Wolkenbreit.
Sixth-grade regular honor roll: Orion Baxter, Ruby Bischoff, Ella Collins, Maria Garbacz, Brandon Hawkins, Lennon Helm, Kaija Hinkle, Skye Hoeller, Henry Horne, Madelyn Johnson, Tristan Jones, Keaden Lake, Xavier Lang, Abigail Nelson, Jarren Oversole, Nora Paschall, Creede Phillips, Henry Sisneros, Eliana Valdez, Jason Wallis, William Watson, Gavin Wierzbinski and Stella Zettler.
Sixth-grade honor roll of distinction: Lilyanne Beck, Lila Chavez, Kaylee Davisson, Matthew Edgington, Lexi Hartman, Jamie Hawley, Calhoun Hill, Francesca Hunzinger, Braeden Johnson, Kaylee Johnson, Graysa Kindle, Pren Miller, Henry Palka, Avery Reeder, Luke Regan, Hawkin Sather, Eli Schwarz, Mateo Tressler, Caleb Vold, Madisyn Wilcox and Benjamin Wold.
Seventh-grade regular honor roll: Karli Bainbridge, Liam Cleckner, Reese Daugherty, Benjamin Devenport, Clayton Dziura, Hudson Fisher, Dylan Grant, Ava Kinsella, Cedar Lengerich, Macy Matthews, Vincent Mazzeo, Shae Merchant, Bryce Rodrigue, Keygan Rohrich, Axel Sather, Jaedyn Sedillo, Emma Trollip, Noah Valdez, David Wierzbinski, AriAnna Wolford and Caroline Wooddell.
Seventh-grade honor roll of distinction: Rian Baker, Zachary Cates, Megan Devenport, Elle Farnsworth, Ethan Fast, Kasey Glaser, Clover Grindle, Lily Hersch, Brennan King, Quin Lewis, Kaelin Martellaro, Danielle Morgan, Ruby Mossman, Ryan Osness, Olive Ritchie, Raeann Shively, Athena Smith and Ezekiel Wilcox.
Eighth-grade regular honor roll: Dylan Blades, Warren Chick, Vanessa Christianson, Coleton Daniel, Daniel Edgington, Justin Grant, Adyson Hadley, Macayla Haggard, Connor McConathy, Isaac Nelson, Kendra Poplin, Brady Potts, Nayava Sanchez, Benjamin Smith, Clara Streeter, Jaden Tidwell and Jase Young.
Eighth-grade honor roll of distinction: Kalister Banghart, Hayden Bevington, Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Eva Capozza, Jessica Clinton, Nina Haas, Harper Hartman, Kyndra Johnson, Tyler Kause, Grace McFarland, Radana Myers, Anthony Ortiz, Otis Shin, Elijah Smith, Elise Tanner, Presley Thomas, Hannah Wilson, Sylvie Wolkenbreit, Kate Young, Stuart Young, Tayla Young and Lucia Zettler.
