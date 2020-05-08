Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 announced the winners of two $1,000 scholarships in a press release.
Salida High School senior Brian Morgan received the Colorado State Elks Association scholarship.
Morgan plans to major in computer programming at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Salida High School senior Finley Petit received the Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420/Trustee scholarship.
Petit will attend either the University of Colorado-Boulder or the University of California-Santa Barbara and major in chemistry.
