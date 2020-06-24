Three local students received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley at the end of the spring semester.
Alicia Higgins of Howard graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in art and design.
John Lopez II of Buena Vista earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Dione Morgan of Buena Vista earned a master’s degree in special education.
Due to COVID-19, UNC rescheduled its May in-person commencement ceremonies and will hold them in December, a press release stated.
For more information about the class of spring 2020, visit unco.edu/news/articles/commencement-spring-2020.aspx.
