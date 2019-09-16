The Colorado Small Business Development Center Techsource will host a free “Salida Innovative Business Road Trip” workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The event is intended for businesses that are looking to market their innovative products or solutions, according to the Techsource website.
Participants can choose to attend selected sessions or stay for the entire day. Presentations by subject matter experts will include legal issues for technology companies, digital marketing for tech companies, Small Business Innovation Research grants, market research for developing a commercialization plan and calculating indirect rates for government contracts and grants.
To register, visit sbdc-techsource.org/events/salida-road-trip/.
