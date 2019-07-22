Beaver expert Sherrie Tippie will speak about the importance of beavers in preserving wetlands and rivers at 6 p.m. July 31 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Colorado Headwaters President Jerry Mallett said Tippie is probably the country’s leading expert on trapping and relocating beavers, with an emphasis on relocating.
Colorado Headwaters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Colorado’s water resources.
Mallett said beavers disappeared from this area over time because of fur trapping and later ranching. That has led to increased soil erosion around the Arkansas River headwaters area, he said.
Beavers are a keystone species, Mallett said, and the idea now is to rebuild that population, recharge groundwater in the area and restore wetlands – initiatives that all go hand in hand.
Mallett said the beaver population still needs to be managed, as they can plug a culvert or flood a road.
In the Arkansas headwaters area, Mallett said healthy beaver populations can be found high on the South Arkansas River, near Leadville, on Browns Creek and near Mount Harvard.
Tickets for the presentation cost $10 for adults and are free for children younger than 12. Tickets are available at the SteamPlant or by calling Mallett at 719-221-3307.
