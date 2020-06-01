Maria (Powers-Bove) Riemann, a 2007 Salida High School graduate, recently graduated from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
She earned a doctor of nursing practice degree and is eligible to take boards for family nurse practitioner.
Riemann is the daughter of Nancy Powers of Salida and Chris Bove of Gardner.
She lives in Salida with her husband, Mike, and daughter, Helen, and plans to continue to serve her hometown in the future, a press release stated.
