Four Longfellow Elementary School choir members will go to the Colorado Elementary All-State Choir thanks to the first Helping Hand Grant awarded by the Walden Chamber Music Society.
Walden established the grant this year in hopes of furthering music education in Chaffee County schools, according to a Walden press release.
Each music teacher was sent an introductory letter explaining the program as well as an application form, and the society selected Longfellow as the first recipient.
The $300 grant will cover any music-related need that is not covered by the school’s music budget. This includes fees, equipment replacement, rentals, contests and any unexpected item that crops up.
Longfellow music teacher Jennifer Giangiulio is using part of her grant to send Salida kids to All-State Choir for the first time. The students selected were Joaquin Wilcox, Colbie Brown, Nola Tracy and Esme Eakins. The fourth-graders went through a series of auditions to earn the trip to Colorado Springs.
