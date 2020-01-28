by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The makeover of the high school baseball field at Marvin Park has continued during winter, getting the field ready for ball games this spring.
Most recently, the city of Salida brought in 125 tons of Premium Red Russett soil to be used in the infield, which is the same type of dirt that’s used at Coors Field, SHS head baseball coach Lee Lewis said.
“The city wanted to do it right,” Lewis said. “It’s the best of the best.”
Groundskeeper infield conditioner in the dirt helps it pack and hold its form.
What really makes the dirt special, however, is it contains microscopic volcanic rock that’s porous.
“It allows moisture to fall through the dirt and work its way down,” Lewis said. “It’s really good for weather; it won’t puddle.”
After using a sod cutter to edge out the circle around home plate and the base paths, the new dirt is being used to fill in spaces so the dirt is level with the grass, preventing bad hops.
Lewis, his ballplayers and the city have been doing other work around the park too, ripping down the old batting cage and tearing down a handful of old storage sheds. The coach also thanked John Diesslin for loaning them a roller to pack down the dirt.
A new storage shed will house the team’s equipment while the team is also trying to build a new 16-by-80-foot hitting cage down the left field line.
Lewis said the cage could be used for soft toss, hitting off a tee or batting against a pitching machine 60 feet, 6 inches away.
To pay for the new cage Lewis and the team are hoping to get private donations.
“I have a dream and a vision that this could be one of the best parks in southern Colorado when we finish it,” Lewis said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the new hitting cage can contact Lewis at Lee_Lewis7@msn.com or SHS Athletic Director Jim Coscarella at jcoscarella@salidaschools.org.
