Buena Vista High School graduate Rebecca Blitstein graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa in a June 6 virtual commencement ceremony.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics with a computer science emphasis.
As a student, Blitstein participated in work-study with the Adams State Adventure Program and as a math tutor and volunteered with Alamosa Search and Rescue, according to a press release.
Blitstein plans to move to the East Coast to pursue a career in data science and eventually earn a doctorate in mathematics.
