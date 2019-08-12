Alicia Higgins of Howard and Angelena Anttila of Salida recently were named to the Dean’s List of Distinction for the 2018-2019 school year at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and have completed a minimum of 24 semester hours, according to a press release.
