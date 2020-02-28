Colorado Mountain College will hold a career fair from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., for those wanting to know more about teaching credit or noncredit classes part-time in Salida.
Dr. Rachel Pokrandt, vice president and campus dean for Leadville and Salida, will give a brief presentation of general information about CMC.
College staff, academic deans and current instructors will share information about programs and class offerings and answer applicants’ questions.
Attendees will learn about the programs that will be offered initially at CMC Salida, what it means to be a CMC instructor and the responsibilities of the job.
“Those who come to the career fair will learn about the credentialing process for those who teach credit courses as well as for those who teach noncredit classes,” said Pokrandt.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumés.
Pizza will be served at 6 p.m.
RSVPs are requested, though not required, at colomtn.me/careerfairrsvp.
