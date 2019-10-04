Dr. Dan Bishop will discuss “Surviving Climate Change” at a Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Earth’s environment is undergoing a dramatic change, and much can be done to reduce its severity, according to a Humanists press release.
Bishop’s presentation will focus on what may be necessary for human survival in a quite different society in the not-so-distant future.
Bishop said humans have the advantage of science and technology to help create the tools necessary for survival in a hotter, less hospitable world. Some of those tools are currently available, while others have yet to be developed.
Public policy issues related to climate change survival also must be addressed, he said, including immigration policy, health care, resource allocation (especially water), food production and distribution and energy availability.
Bishop is a retired associate professor of chemistry from Colorado State University. He and his wife, Ann, moved to Salida in 2012 and have been members of Central Colorado Humanists for the past seven years.
He has also served on the board of the Salida Council for the Arts and is developing his skills as an artist.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided, and a question-and-answer period will follow the program.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to defer costs.
For more information, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org or the group’s Facebook page.
