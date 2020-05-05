The Walden Chamber Music Society announced in a press release it has awarded $1,500 scholarships to Jasper Lau and Alan Mueller.
Both are 2019 graduates of Salida High School.
Lau is enrolled at University of Denver School of Music, where she is studying piano and performance. She is a member of the Chamber Ensemble, Lamont Women’s Chorus, the Pioneer Pep Band and was named to the dean’s list.
Mueler is enrolled at the Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts in Liverpool, England, where he is studying music production and creation with an emphasis on guitar performance. He is assessed in the top percentile on his course work.
