Salida Council for the Arts announced it has awarded its annual high school scholarships to Samuel Hughes for visual arts and Jakob Vold for performing arts.
Every year the council awards scholarships to two students pursuing arts education, a press release stated.
Hughes will pursue a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to become an art therapist.
Vold will double major in music business management and business administration at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
