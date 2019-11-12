The Salida school board will vote on a resolution to declare board director vacancies at its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
Per Colorado Revised Statute Section 22-31-129, board vacancies remaining following an election must be declared.
The seats in Districts 1 and 5 were vacated by Jeff Post and Penny Wilken, and no one ran for the seats during the November election.
Those vacancies may now be filled by appointment by the board.
In other business the board will:
- Recognize outgoing board members Jeff Post and Penny Wilken for their service.
- Recognize Charlie Plewes for 43 years of service on the football “chain gang.”
- Vote on a strategic plan and unified improvement plan for the district.
- Vote on a land acquisition committee recommendation.
- Vote on first reading of policies KF-E-1 (facilities use agreement) and KF-E (facility use fee structure).
- Hear guest presentations from Guidestone Colorado, Farm to School and about the new grow dome.
- Hear a detailed financial report form Finance Director Shiela Moore.
- Hear department and school reports from department managers and school principals.
Prior to the regular meeting the board will meet in executive session to discuss land acquisition.
