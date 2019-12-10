The Salida school board will interview potential board members for appointment at its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
Seats representing Districts 1 and 5 remain unfilled following the November election when no candidates ran for those seats.
Following interviews, the board will make appointments during the meeting.
In other business the board will:
• Hear a guest report on Spartan Heights.
• Hear a detailed report on the implementation of deans in the schools.
• Swear in board members.
• Conduct board leadership elections for board president, vice president and treasurer.
• Consider approval of mills to be collected.
• Consider approval of the final copy of the year-end audit for school year 2018-2019.
• Consider approval of a recommendation from the collective bargaining team including salary and policy items.
