Wayne “Wano” Urbonas, Chaffee County environmental health specialist/manager, told the Salida Business Alliance Thursday that he hopes to ramp up the county’s environmental health offering within the next five to eight years.
Urbonas is the only full-time environmental health employee at the county.
His job mostly consists of restaurant inspections, he said, which means he must squeeze in things like air and water quality testing when he can.
“It’s a lot of shoes to fill,” Urbonas said.
Urbonas said he needs some support to get more resources for environmental health in the county, and right now he’s trying to get a grant for groundwater testing.
The top three issues on Urbonas’ “laundry list” are surface water quality, ambient air quality and solid waste management, he said.
Pet shops, kennels, tattoo and body art studios and pools and spas could use more oversight too, he said.
Salida only has one air quality monitoring station, at the Touber Building, Urbonas said, and the county plans to do more air quality monitoring.
Urbonas said he’s going to try to get some of the money generated by Chaffee County Ballot Issue 1A to fund environmental health initiatives.
