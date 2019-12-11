by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Mountain College board of trustees will administer the oath of office to new trustees and elect board officers at their regular meeting today at Glenwood Center, 1420 Blake St., Glenwood Springs.
Action items the board will consider include:
• Certifying the mill levy for the district.
• Accepting audited financial statements as presented by auditors.
• Appointing and electing board committees and memberships.
During the discussion section of the meeting, Chief Operating Officer Matt Gianneschi will present a government relations report, including information about the Salida ex-officio liaison and the 2020 legislative session.
A financing certificate of participation lease transaction will also be discussed.
The board will hear updates on human resources, facilities, academic affairs, student affairs, faculty senate and foundation and advancement.
