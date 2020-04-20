by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
buena vista – School district administrators shared what education in Buena Vista under quarantine was starting to look like at the school board’s first regular meeting in April – about three weeks into the district’s move to at-home, remote instruction.
“Every week has felt a little different,” said Lynelle Denton, Avery-Parsons Early School director. “The first week was pretty solemn, pretty much like ‘What are we doing, this is terrible.’ Second week was kind of like, ‘Oh, we’re going to be OK.’ And this week was very much like we were able to play music and lots of kids screaming from their cars and laughing and lots more smiles this week from parents and kids.”
While the middle and high schools are extensively using technologies like Zoom and Google Classroom to conduct school online, the elementary school is delivering materials to parents on a weekly basis.
“It’s pretty much a drive-through style each Monday, and that also helps folks get into that food pickup line for breakfast and lunches,” Denton said. “It always brings our spirits up on Mondays when we’re there.”
Denton said students seemed to enjoy doing lessons and activities with their parents and caregivers, and “it’s been really cool to see the pride that parents have been having during this time.”
Still, the school is pursuing a partnership with Solvista Health to provide a mental health resource for parents suddenly saddled with the duty of educating their child throughout the day.
Buena Vista Middle School Principal John Emilsson said the move to at-home learning was “all-new territory for all of us. None of the teachers at the middle school, including myself, have ever engaged in online learning, so I think we’re learning some things as we’re going along.”
Emilsson said teachers are seeing between 60 and 80 percent student engagement and participation in school.
“Of course, I’d like to see that number be higher, but given the situation, the circumstance, I’ll take it, absolutely,” he said. “Right now it looks like students are choosing to do some classes and choosing to ignore other classes, and I think that was kind of to be expected.”
Teachers have begun calling parents, he said.
“Some parents thought their kids were working diligently, working hard on all their courses, and they were surprised to hear from teachers that simply was not the case.”
Avery-Parsons Elementary School Principal Emily Madler said students doing school at home has presented teachers with the opportunity “to experience students’ lives in a way they haven’t before – tours of students’ homes, seeing their pets.
“One teacher was saying she saves an hour a week for one student because she knows that’s going to be quite the conversation,” Madler said.
Outgoing interim Principal Judy Lynn said the work teachers were doing with students had become really individualized.
“A student who was not working at home very well, the teacher made arrangements to read with this child three times a week, and that got him more invigorated to do some of the other work,” Lynn said.
Madler said students were being given assignments that center on collaborating with others, like calling to read to someone, interviewing a member of their family or designing a dream home.
Teachers are also organizing regular class meetings through teleconferencing software, allowing students to keep in touch.
“Some of them have been doing show-and-tell. We have one student who played the violin for his class, and that was a really big deal for him,” Madler said.
At Chaffee County High School, the experience is revealing the value in online instruction in the alternative high school’s main self-paced, module-based curriculum, Principal Christine Bailey said.
“It’s been a really good experience for us to see how that platform can work for us. We’re always looking for different ways to reach out to our students,” Bailey said. “So, as much as in-person modules are what makes CCHS what it is, and having that one-to-one interaction in a classroom with a teacher is still at the core of what we do, I think this is a really good model for how we can use these online modules as a support.”
Bailey mentioned one student’s service-learning project related to teaching self-care strategies. The student had been developing the project before COVID-19, but it has since taken on a new dimension in this anxious time. The student worked with school staff to distribute self-care packages to students, Bailey said.
Buena Vista High School Principal Kevin Denton closed out the virtual roundtable discussion, saying his staff is “making sure that we are doing everything in our power to encourage participation and for kids and their parents to choose to continue to learn and be educated.”
Through daily department meetings, Denton is discussing with teachers “the challenges, what’s working, what kids are falling off the radar.
“Among all of our schools there are hundreds and hundreds of these kinds of conversations happening each week,” Denton said.
Denton also noted that students seem to be very appreciative of teachers’ efforts and invested in school for its own sake.
“Kids are helping their teachers out. Those that are not quite as tech-savvy and are running into walls, there are students jumping in to help,” he said.
He also said during this period of protracted social isolation, students and teachers are “sharing life together a little bit.”
Denton said a parent mentioned to him that “he appreciates how expressive the teachers were being.”
“When I probed into that a little, he said the teachers are sharing from their hearts, from their lives, and that’s really making a difference in maintaining those relationships and keeping kids engaged.”
