Longfellow Elementary School celebrated literacy and its connection to the arts Thursday night with an Art Opening-themed Family Literacy Night.
Kids and parents had a variety of activities to do participate in, from painting to read-alouds to surveys and dancing.
Each child received a palette to color in by participating in activities.
The Scholastic Book Fair was set up in the gym, and children could receive a free book after filling in their palette – and possibly buy a few more.
Salida Circus provided living statures of famous artists like Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso.
Fourth-grade teacher Deb Colgate started the family literacy nights about eight years ago.
She said this one was a little different in that it celebrated the connection between art and literature.
“It’s so natural, we couldn’t stop coming up with good ideas,” she said.
The event was a collaboration between the school and Salida Council for the Arts.
Colgate said all week several paintings by local artists were hung in the main hallway and kids made up stories about the paintings, which were then hung up next to their inspiration.
“It’s a natural interaction,” Colgate said. “Kids are drawn to art.”
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna, who along with school board member Joel McBride provided mood music for the event, said Family Literacy Night is a wonderful way to get parents and kids into the building together with wonderful and varied activities.
He said he was grateful to the Longfellow Parents Association for all they do and to Colorado Council of the International Reading Association for funds that helped pay for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.