by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Tyler Maxwell pleaded guilty to a Class 6 felony, possession of a forged instrument, Wednesday in Chaffee County District Court.
Maxwell was arrested Sept. 27 on charges related to unauthorized use of two debit cards and checks connected to his job at Salida Inn and Monarch Suites.
His boss, General Manager Kelly Jensen, had entrusted Maxwell with the cards to purchase supplies for that hotel and Loyal Duke Lodge while she was out of town over a weekend.
Jensen later found discrepancies, including cashed checks in the amount of $6,000.
Under a plea agreement three other charges against Maxwell were dismissed.
Maxwell faces a sentence of up to 18 months in jail with a year of parole.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Maxwell’s plea and ordered a presentencing report.
Maxwell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.