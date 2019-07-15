Salida police officers arrested Marcus Lucas Lambert, 38, of Fairbanks, Alaska, June 30 on charges of failure to yield right-of-way when proceeding from a stop sign and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tomas Martinez Arroyo, 42, Salida, was arrested June 30 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Helen Olivia Betancourt, 41, Salida, was arrested June 30 on charges of third-degree assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Richard Darrell Jines, 57, Buena Vista, was arrested June 29 on charges of careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chase Brady Cordova, 23, Salida, was arrested June 27 on charges of failure to yield right-of-way upon entering highway and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeremiah Jason Cantonwine, 44, Salida was arrested June 27 on charges of criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 21, Salida, was arrested June 27 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a peace officer/police animal/fireman and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Derek Thor Apodaca, 34, Denver, was arrested June 26 on a charge of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Shannon Jeanette Culp, 56, Poncha Springs, was arrested June 26 on a charge of theft. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bryan Simieon Madden, 49, Salida, was arrested June 25 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Zane Lucas Mumma, 34, Salida, was arrested June 25 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Shannon Wayne Vannucci, 43, Salida, was arrested June 22 on charges of fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of a total of $800 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 42, Salida, was arrested June 20 on two charges of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of a total of $4,000 bail.
Isaac Lamar Brown, 39, Salida, was arrested June 19 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Peter Duane Neidig, 58, Salida, was arrested June 19 on charges of careless driving, disorderly conduct and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tracy Schumacher Garr, 62, Salida, was arrested June 17 on charges of careless driving, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving) and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Khatara Alisa Lee Arney, 32, Moffat, was arrested June 16 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Brian Carroll McPike, 56, Gunnison, was arrested June 15 on charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer/police animal/fireman and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Joseph Paul Smith, 29, Nicholson, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 15 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Cerecia Lea Hall, 45, Salida, was arrested June 15 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Jeffrey James Cerny, 47, Salida, was arrested June 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Julie Marie Jacobs, 49, Colorado Springs, was arrested June 15 on charges of driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bradley Tate Brotherton, 30, Cotopaxi, was arrested June 14 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Matthew Curtis Bellingar, 38, Salida, was arrested June 14 on charges of resisting arrest, fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond on the first charge and a total of $2,000 bail for the other two.
Alan Ray Waugh, 51, Salida, was arrested June 13 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Steven Richard Cole, 28, Poncha Springs, was arrested June 12 on charges of theft and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
James Edward Clark, 49, Salida, was arrested June 12 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
