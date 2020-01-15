Salida police officers arrested Cordera A. Myers, 31, of Salida Jan. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dayton Jaleigha Jennings, 25, Salida, was arrested Jan. 7 on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals – knowingly. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brian Eric Otten, 39, Salida, was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of harassment by repeated invasive communications and misdemeanor menacing. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Kayla Ann Samora, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, Salida, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Jesse Brandon Burciago, 25, Salida, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence, false imprisonment and false reporting to authorities. He was held without bond.
Edwin E. McAdoo, 60, Salida, was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of displaying fictitious or stolen license plates, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Edgar Armenta, 29, Salida, was arrested Dec. 31 on charges of obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 30, Salida, was arrested Dec. 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Valeria Lucia Socorro, 30, Dallas, Texas, was arrested Dec. 29 on charges of careless driving, domestic violence, driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
