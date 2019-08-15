by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The district attorney’s office filed formal charges Friday against Diane Patten of Somerset, related to a collision July 2 on Monarch Pass that killed motorcyclists Linda and Travis York of Indiana.
Patten faces two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of careless driving, one count of driving under restraint and one count of illegal use, consumption or possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
The vehicular homicide counts are felony charges while the other counts are lesser charges.
Patten appeared by phone in District Court Wednesday, represented in person by attorney Ryan Drengler.
Drengler filed a motion regarding monitored sobriety conditions.
At issue is a monitoring system that would allow Patten to test at home.
Patten sustained a broken hip in the July 2 collision and has mobility issues due to that injury.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set a hearing for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to hear evidence about the system and how it works prior to agreeing to its use to monitor Patten as a condition of her bond.
